A Texas assistant professor placed on administrative leave after delivering a pro-Palestinian speech has filed a lawsuit against his university, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Idris Robinson, an assistant philosophy professor at Texas State University, said in the lawsuit that university officials violated his free speech rights and retaliated against him.

He is asking a federal court to block the university from terminating his contract.

“After years of outstanding reviews and steady progress towards tenure, Professor Robinson was abruptly placed on administrative leave on June 6, 2025 — just one day after online activists demanded his termination in connection with a speech he gave as a private citizen on a matter of public concern in the Summer of 2024,” the lawsuit said.

A university spokesperson told NBC News that it cannot comment on pending litigation.

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Police never mentioned Robinson