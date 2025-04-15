WORLD
China puts three US nationals on wanted list over cyber espionage
Beijing claims agents targeted Asian Winter Games in February
Police said that Katheryn Wilson, Robert Snelling and Stephen Johnson engaged in cyberattacks. / AP
April 15, 2025

Chinese police have said they put three alleged operatives affiliated with the US National Security Agency (NSA) on a wanted list for suspected cyberattacks against China, according to state-run media.

Police in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province said on Tuesday that Katheryn Wilson, Robert Snelling and Stephen Johnson engaged in cyberattacks targeting the Asian Winter Games in the city in February, Xinhua News agency reported.

Authorities claimed the cyberattacks were carried out by the Office of Tailored Access Operations of the NSA to conceal the origins of the attacks.

They used multiple affiliated front organisations to purchase IP addresses from countries and anonymously rented servers in regions including Europe and Asia, said officials.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the attackers focused on critical systems of the Games that had essential information, including the sensitive personal data of individuals associated with the multi-sport competition, according to the agency.

They also targeted critical infrastructure sectors in Heilongjiang Province, including energy, transportation, water resources, telecommunications, and defence research institutions, said the police.

It was reported that the alleged operatives repeatedly launched cyberattacks against China's critical information infrastructure and participated in cyber operations targeting companies such as Huawei.

The China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance claimed in a report last month that the US is targeting the global mobile industry ecosystem with "malignant cyber activities."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
