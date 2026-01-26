Türkiye’s accession to the European Union will remain out of reach unless the bloc undergoes a fundamental shift in its political mindset, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday, accusing Brussels of excluding Türkiye on the basis of identity, religion, and civilisation.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News Arabia, Fidan argued that despite unprecedented levels of shared interests between Türkiye and the EU, a deeper and more entrenched barrier continues to block progress.

“As long as the European Union maintains its current political stance toward Türkiye, I do not believe Türkiye will become an EU member,” Fidan said, emphasising that the stalemate stems from perception and ideology rather than policy disagreements.

Identity-driven politics block Türkiye’s path to membership

Fidan contended that the EU’s stance toward Türkiye is driven by what he described as an “identity politics mentality,” which, in his view, renders accession impossible regardless of compliance with formal membership benchmarks. Although Türkiye has been an official EU candidate for more than twenty years, negotiations have repeatedly stalled amid concerns over human rights, governance standards, and regional geopolitical disputes.

According to the foreign minister, the deadlock reflects a broader political and cultural impasse, with the EU assessing Türkiye through a framework that he said is fundamentally incompatible with true integration.

EU integration stops short of civilisational inclusion