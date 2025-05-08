India has ordered X to block more than 8,000 accounts, the platform said, adding that it was reluctantly complying with what it described as government-imposed "censorship."

Thursday’s move appears to be part of India's sweeping clampdown targeting social media accounts of Pakistani politicians, celebrities, and media organisations amid heightened tensions and deadly confrontations between the two South Asian neighbours.

The order, which X said includes demands to block international news organisations and other prominent users, comes a day after Meta banned a prominent Muslim news page on Instagram in India at New Delhi's request.

"X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees," the site's global government affairs team said in a statement.

'Not an easy decision'

It added that in most cases, the government had not specified which posts from the accounts violated Indian laws, and in many others, it provided no evidence or justification for the blocks.

The Elon Musk-owned platform said it disagreed with the demands but it had begun the process to withhold the specified accounts in India.

"Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech," the statement said.

"This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians' ability to access information."

The move comes amid fierce fighting between India and Pakistan, two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists in the India-administered side of the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

Pakistan refuted the claim, seeking an neutral probe, a suggestion New Delhi dismissed.