British and French defence chiefs met again in London to discuss plans for allied countries to safeguard a potential Ukraine ceasefire as part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's so-called "coalition of the willing".

Monday’s meeting was the third of its kind since Starmer earlier this month announced he would work to bring together nations who could guarantee any cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"Europe's two leading nuclear powers are stepping up to forge a stronger and deeper partnership that has a vital foundational role to play in the security of the continent," said Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin afterwards.

"Today's deliberations will help shape the future of British and French military cooperation, and our shared efforts to support Ukraine with military aid now and after any peace deal," he added.

Starmer's Downing Street office said it was continuing to keep the United States updated on military planning meetings.

"The coalition of the willing is a group of nations politically aligned to the defence, security and sovereignty of Ukraine ... if there is a deal, it's a deal that has to be defended," his official spokesperson said.

Related TRT Global - Ukraine: Talks in Saudi Arabia with US ‘constructive’

Actions against Russia