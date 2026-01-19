At least 11 schoolchildren were killed on Monday morning when a minibus collided with a truck in a city south of Johannesburg, South African media reported.

Five other pupils sustained "critical injuries" in the incident in the industrial city of Vanderbijlpark and were en route to a hospital for urgent medical care, public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation said.

Emergency services are on the scene.

South Africa has a bad road safety record, which the government is trying to address.