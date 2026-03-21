A UN expert has said Israel was systematically torturing Palestinians on a scale "that suggests collective vengeance and destructive intent", in a report released to the media on Friday.

Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, said that since October 7, Palestinians in custody "have been subjected to exceptionally ruthless physical and psychological abuse".

A statement accompanying her new report said that while Albanese "unequivocally condemns torture and other forms of ill- treatment committed by all actors, including Palestinian armed groups", this report "focuses on Israeli conduct".

Entitled "Torture and Genocide", the report "examines Israel's systematic use of torture against Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory since October 7".

It claimed that "torture in detention has been used on an unprecedented scale as punitive collective vengeance".

"Brutal beatings, sexual violence, rape, lethal mistreatment, starvation, and the systematic deprivation of the most basic human conditions have inflicted profound and lasting scars on the bodies and minds of tens of thousands of Palestinians and their loved ones," the report said.

"Torture has become integral to the domination of and punishment inflicted on men, women and children, both through custodial abuse and through a relentless campaign of forced displacement, mass killings, deprivation and destruction of all means of life to inflict long-term collective pain and suffering," it said.

Israel is party to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Albanese said she had gathered written submissions, including over 300 testimonies.