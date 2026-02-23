WORLD
US pulls embassy staff from Beirut as Iran tensions spike ahead of nuclear talks
Evacuation is framed as a temporary safety measure while Washington and Tehran prepare for high-stakes negotiations amid military posturing across the region.
The US Embassy says that remaining personnel face tightened movement rules, warning that further travel restrictions could be imposed at short notice. / AP
5 hours ago

The US Embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of personnel through Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday, citing mounting regional security risks as friction intensifies between Tehran and Washington.

An official from the US Department of State said non-essential staff and eligible family members were ordered out in what officials described as a precautionary and “temporary” drawdown.

“We continuously assess the security environment and determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel,” the official said, adding the embassy in Beirut remains operational and able to assist American citizens.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said remaining personnel face tightened movement rules, warning further travel restrictions could be imposed at short notice due to evolving threats.

Talk with Iran in Geneva

The move comes as Iran and the United States prepare to meet on Thursday in Geneva for renewed talks on a possible nuclear agreement.

Negotiations resume against the backdrop of an expanded US military presence in the Persian Gulf and recent exercises by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned that military action remains on the table if diplomacy fails within what he described as a 10- to 15-day window — a timeline that has intensified speculation the region could be edging towards confrontation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
