The US Embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of personnel through Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday, citing mounting regional security risks as friction intensifies between Tehran and Washington.

An official from the US Department of State said non-essential staff and eligible family members were ordered out in what officials described as a precautionary and “temporary” drawdown.

“We continuously assess the security environment and determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel,” the official said, adding the embassy in Beirut remains operational and able to assist American citizens.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said remaining personnel face tightened movement rules, warning further travel restrictions could be imposed at short notice due to evolving threats.