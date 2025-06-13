Israel has assassinated Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (or IRGC), in unprecedented attacks on Iran that also left several other military figures and nuclear scientists dead, state media reported.

An anchor read a statement on Friday saying: "The news of assassination and martyrdom of General Hossein Salami was confirmed."

Reporting from Tehran for TRT World, journalist Reza Hatemi said: "General Hossein Salami, the most senior IRGC official, has been assassinated in the Israeli air strikes."

Hatemi added that General Gholamreza Rashid, another senior IRGC commander, as well as two nuclear scientists — Dr Tehranchi and Dr Fereydoun Abbasi — were also killed.

"Fereydoun Abbasi was a lawmaker in parliament and former head of Iran's atomic energy agency, who had previously survived an assassination attempt in 2010," Hatemi said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard is one of the main power centres within the country and controls Iran's arsenal of ballistic missiles.