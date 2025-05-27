Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday began a two-day visit to Oman, which is mediating ongoing nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Pezeshkian travelled to Muscat looking to promote "peace and stability", he said, two days after US President Donald Trump described the latest negotiations as "very, very good".

"We hope to engage in dialogue to reach a shared perspective and a common voice on promoting peace and stability in the region," Pezeshkian said in a televised speech before leaving Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed on Monday that the visit would address the ongoing nuclear talks.

A statement from Iran's presidency said Pezeshkian met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and told him Tehran appreciated Oman's help in the talks, "and we hope that this process will lead to positive results".

Related TRT Global - Trump says US-Iran nuclear talks see 'serious progress', seeks Gaza de-escalation

Highest-level contact

Oman, Iran's neighbour across a narrow strip of sea, has since April facilitated five rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington, which do not have diplomatic relations.