Cuba names individuals it says were involved in armed infiltration by US-registered speedboat
Preliminary statements from those detained indicate that the group intended to carry out infiltration for "terrorist purposes", Cuban Interior Ministry says.
(FILE) Cuban coast guards tow a boat with men near the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, December 12, 2022. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Cuban authorities on Wednesday named several individuals they said were involved in a “foiled armed infiltration” attempt with a Florida-registered speedboat intercepted off the country’s northern coast.

“Authorities have confirmed that the intercepted speedboat, registered in the State of Florida under number FL7726SH, was carrying 10 armed individuals who, according to preliminary statements by those detained, intended to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes,” the Interior Ministry said on X hours after the incident.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the boat entered Cuban territorial waters and opened fire on border guards, injuring an officer in an incident that left four alleged attackers dead and six wounded.

Authorities said they seized assault rifles, handguns, improvised explosive devices described as Molotov cocktails, body armour, telescopic sights and camouflage uniforms from the vessel.

Six detained individuals were identified as Amijail Sanchez Gonzalez, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gomez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Castello, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra, the ministry said.

Michel Ortega Casanova was identified among those killed during the incident, while efforts are ongoing to identify three additional deceased individuals, the statement added.

The ministry said all participants were Cuban nationals residing in the US and claimed most had prior criminal records involving violent activity. It alleged that Sanchez Gonzalez and Cruz Gomez appear on Cuba’s national list of individuals designated under UN Security Council Resolution 1373 for alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

Authorities also said Cuban national Duniel Hernandez Santos was arrested inside Cuba and he is accused of facilitating the landing and reception of the armed group. He has confessed to his role, according to the statement.

The investigation remains ongoing, the ministry said.

SOURCE:AA
