Cuban authorities on Wednesday named several individuals they said were involved in a “foiled armed infiltration” attempt with a Florida-registered speedboat intercepted off the country’s northern coast.

“Authorities have confirmed that the intercepted speedboat, registered in the State of Florida under number FL7726SH, was carrying 10 armed individuals who, according to preliminary statements by those detained, intended to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes,” the Interior Ministry said on X hours after the incident.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the boat entered Cuban territorial waters and opened fire on border guards, injuring an officer in an incident that left four alleged attackers dead and six wounded.

Authorities said they seized assault rifles, handguns, improvised explosive devices described as Molotov cocktails, body armour, telescopic sights and camouflage uniforms from the vessel.

Six detained individuals were identified as Amijail Sanchez Gonzalez, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gomez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Castello, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra, the ministry said.