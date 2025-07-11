US President Donald Trump has travelled to Texas to visit areas devastated by flash floods, as scrutiny intensifies over the emergency response to one of the country’s deadliest natural disasters in recent years.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump flew by helicopter to the Hill Country in central Texas on Friday, where they met first responders, families, and local officials.

The trip came a week after heavy rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding, leaving at least 120 people dead, including dozens of children.

Touching down in Kerrville — the hardest-hit city in Kerr County — Trump was greeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Local officials say at least 96 people have died in the area, and more than 170 remain missing.

"We're going to be there with some of the great families" of the victims, Trump told reporters before leaving Washington, calling the disaster a "terrible thing."

Rescue teams have continued searching through debris and mud along the banks of the Guadalupe River, but no live rescues have been reported for several days, raising fears the death toll may climb further.

Trump has faced questions over the impact of his administration’s budget cuts on federal emergency agencies.

He described the flooding as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the official response, calling it "swift and efficient."

But state and local officials have come under pressure over reported delays in sending evacuation warnings to residents and tourists.