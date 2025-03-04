The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it will not be part of any administrative arrangements in post-war Gaza on condition of a national consensus.

“Any arrangements for Gaza's future after the (Israeli) aggression must be based on national consensus, and we will facilitate this,” the group’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem said on Tuesday.

“It is not necessary for Hamas to be part of the administrative arrangements in Gaza. It is not interested in that, and does not want to be in these arrangements at all,” he said.

The spokesperson underlined the importance of these administrative arrangements being made “with internal national consensus”.

“(Hamas) will not allow any external force to interfere,” he said.