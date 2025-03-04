WAR ON GAZA
Not essential to be part of post-war Gaza admin if there is national consensus: Hamas
Hamas says it will not be “an obstacle to any arrangements achieved through national consensus that initiate reconstruction” in Gaza.
00:00
Palestinians break their fast by eating the Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of buildings, in Rafah, southern Gaza, March 1, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 4, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it will not be part of any administrative arrangements in post-war Gaza on condition of a national consensus.

“Any arrangements for Gaza's future after the (Israeli) aggression must be based on national consensus, and we will facilitate this,” the group’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem said on Tuesday.

“It is not necessary for Hamas to be part of the administrative arrangements in Gaza. It is not interested in that, and does not want to be in these arrangements at all,” he said.

The spokesperson underlined the importance of these administrative arrangements being made “with internal national consensus”.

“(Hamas) will not allow any external force to interfere,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Qassem said these arrangements must lead to “launching a serious and genuine reconstruction process to save our people in Gaza from the catastrophe they have endured” due to Israel’s genocidal war.

Hamas will not be “an obstacle to any arrangements achieved through national consensus that initiate reconstruction” in Gaza, he stressed.

In December, Hamas accepted an Egyptian proposal for forming “a community support committee” to run the post-war Gaza.

Egypt is set to host an emergency Arab summit on Tuesday to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza’s population.

SOURCE:AA
