WORLD
2 min read
US seizes another Venezuela-linked oil tanker as Trump prepares to meet Machado
The seizures began during Trump’s campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, culminating in a US raid that abducted him on January 3.
US seizes another Venezuela-linked oil tanker as Trump prepares to meet Machado
Last week, US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker that was being shadowed by a Russian submarine. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

The United States has seized another Venezuela-linked tanker, US officials have said, ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The officials, speaking on Thursday on the condition of anonymity, said the seizure took place in the Caribbean.

The seizure marks the sixth vessel targeted in recent weeks that was either carrying Venezuelan oil or had done so in the past.

The US military's Southern Command confirmed the pre-dawn operation, saying US forces apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica "without incident." It said the Veronica was "operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

"The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," Southern Command said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - What does the US want from post-Maduro Venezuela?

Seeking to rebuild the country's oil industry

The seizures began as part of Trump's campaign to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power, which culminated in US forces swooping into the country to grab him and his wife on January 3.

Since then, Trump has said the United States plans to control Venezuela's oil resources indefinitely as it seeks to rebuild the country's dilapidated oil industry.

RECOMMENDED

The vessels intercepted so far have been either under US sanctions or part of a "shadow fleet" of unregulated ships that disguise their origins to move oil from major sanctioned producers - Iran, Russia, or Venezuela.

Last week, the US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker that was being shadowed by a Russian submarine after pursuing it for more than two weeks across the Atlantic.

The move was condemned by Moscow.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Machado hasn't spoken to Trump since October, plans to return 'as soon as possible'

Trump, Machado meeting

The latest seizure came ahead of Thursday's meeting between Trump and Machado, in their first face-to-face meeting since the US ousted her long-time foe, Maduro.

Trump has previously called her a "freedom fighter" but dismissed the idea of installing her to lead Venezuela after ousting Maduro, saying she did not have enough domestic support.

A classified CIA assessment presented to Trump concluded that Maduro loyalists, including Rodriguez, were best positioned to maintain stability.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025