WAR ON IRAN
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Israeli security officials say war on Iran not progressing at expected pace
According to a report by KAN, officials say a reassessment of the war's objectives may be necessary.
Israeli security officials say war on Iran not progressing at expected pace
Sources claimed that the US and Israel are planning additional steps in Iran that could influence the trajectory of the war in the coming period. / AP
a day ago

The war on Iran is not advancing at the pace initially set by Israel at the start of military aggression, Israeli security sources said.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, unnamed security officials said on Sunday the opening strike of the military aggression was "better than expected," but the war has not progressed at the pace envisioned at the outset.

A reassessment of the war's objectives may be necessary, the sources added.

The sources also indicated that one of the challenges facing Israel is the difficulty of prompting large numbers of Iranians to take to the streets in protest against the government, something some Israeli assessments had said could occur during the war.

They claimed that the US and Israel are planning additional steps in Iran that could influence the trajectory of the war in the coming period.

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In an earlier statement, the Israeli army said that one of the main objectives of the air force during the early days of the war was to achieve "air superiority" over Iranian skies.

According to the military, attacks have targeted roughly 2,200 sites linked to Iranian security and military institutions, including facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as government and security institutions.

The US and Israel have continued a joint attack on Iran since February 28, killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to some civilian infrastructure and affecting global markets and aviation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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