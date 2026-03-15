The war on Iran is not advancing at the pace initially set by Israel at the start of military aggression, Israeli security sources said.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, unnamed security officials said on Sunday the opening strike of the military aggression was "better than expected," but the war has not progressed at the pace envisioned at the outset.

A reassessment of the war's objectives may be necessary, the sources added.

The sources also indicated that one of the challenges facing Israel is the difficulty of prompting large numbers of Iranians to take to the streets in protest against the government, something some Israeli assessments had said could occur during the war.

They claimed that the US and Israel are planning additional steps in Iran that could influence the trajectory of the war in the coming period.