Britain will shelve its plan to hand back the Chagos Islands after opposition from US President Donald Trump, media reports said on Saturday.

Legislation to return the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius had run out of time in parliament and a new Chagos bill was not expected to be put forward, the BBC reported, citing UK government officials.

Trump in January lashed out at what he called London's "great stupidity" over the deal. The islands are home to the key Diego Garcia US-UK military base.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government stood by the deal but acknowledged that it could not proceed without Trump's backing, The Times daily reported.

Last May, Britain agreed to hand back sovereignty to Mauritius while maintaining a lease on Diego Garcia, the largest island, which is home to the military base now used by the United States.

Trump had endorsed the deal after it was signed but launched a scathing attack on it in Truth Social comments in January.

Diego Garcia was one of two bases which the UK allowed the US to use for what the British government insisted were "defensive operations" in its war against Iran.

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