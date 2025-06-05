Every so often, fashion folds back on itself. The wheel turns. But rarely does a cycle complete with this much grace.

This summer, across Pakistan, at weddings, Eid soirees, and scattered through social media feeds, a particular silhouette is making a slow, sweeping return. Quite literally, the Farshi Shalwar is back in fashion.



“I like how it flows,” says Fatima Tashfeen, a 25-year-old student from Lahore, who has made Farshi shalwar her everyday staple. “It feels feminine, yes, cultural even. But also powerful, like I’m dragging history behind me.”

Billowing and floor-grazing, regal in its sprawl, the garment is reclaiming its place.



Gone are the predictable pastel chikankari (traditional hand-embroidery) kurtas and the overdone ghararas (loose-legged trousers). In their place: the revival of something older, grander, and far more dramatic.



By the time Eid al Fitr arrived in April, the fashion landscape of the subcontinent had shifted. The fervour is still going strong for Eid al Adha.

From Lahore to Ludhiana, from Dhaka to Delhi, the Farshi Shalwar is making a bold statement.



Pakistani fashion icon Frieha Altaf sees it as a regional evolution. “I think in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we follow each other’s trends and adopt each other’s styles,” she tells TRT World. “It is essentially an evolution of harem pants brought in by Muslims into the sub-continent from Central Asian countries, Persia and Türkiye.”

The Farshi’s quiet return owes much to the influence of Pakistani television and cinema popularised across the borders , where it has unfurled across screens with grace. Its recurring presence in dramas and cultural sagas has done more than just dress the past.

A few stylists, fashion houses, and archivists retrieved the Farshi from the corners of bridal trunks, drawing it back into the light.

Then came the images: brides at mehndis, trailing silk behind them; celebrities pairing the voluminous trousers with everything from crisp kurtas to flowing kameezes. Soon, the Farshi was everywhere, on the runway , in ad campaigns , and, most tellingly, on TikTok.

“A Farshi Shalwar is a classic piece of the subcontinent,” says Tabesh Khoja, fashion director. “Even our diaspora has picked it up, perhaps more so than the locals. The desis living abroad want to stay more connected to their roots through fashion,” he tells TRT World.



The designers are listening. Zara Shahjahan, Hussain Rehar, and The House of HSY are among those giving the Farshi new life. Crafted in chiffon, organza, and digitally printed silks, the design is disarmingly simple: wide-legged trousers, cinched at the waist, flaring out until they kiss the floor.

Khoja elaborates, “It isn’t a traditional shalwar, nor a lehenga, and not even a wide-legged pant as some have called it. It is a garment that flares at the bottom, and that’s what makes it really special.”

Less about gender, more about majesty

The word “farshi” is derived from the Persian “Farsh,” meaning “floor,” and the Farshi shalwar is defined by its specific design to create a dramatic, sweeping silhouette.

But within those folds lies centuries of history. Its roots stretch back to Mughal India in the 18th century, a hybrid of sorts; some say inspired by the grand gowns of British aristocracy, reimagined for a South Asian climate and sense of modesty.

For generations, it was a hallmark of nobility in the courts of Lucknow and Hyderabad, stitched from velvets, brocades, and silks, embroidered with different techniques known as zari, gota, and dabka.

Here’s the twist, though: it wasn’t just for women.

Old photographs from pre-Partition India, and even post-Partition Pakistan, reveal men in Farshi pajamas, especially in courtly or Sufi shrines.

Men in the performing arts embraced the garment, their attire blurring the boundaries between gender and fashion. The Farshi, in many ways, was always less about masculinity or femininity and more about majesty.

From shrines to screens

In Pakistan, where cultural fashion often mingles with spiritual tradition, flared pants have made surprise returns over the decades, most notably in the 1970s, when bell-bottoms filtered in from the counterculture of the West.



Young people in Karachi and Lahore, inspired by icons like Pakistani actor Waheed Murad and soul-legend Jimi Hendrix, paired their quiet rebellion with florals and flair. From the rhythmic sway of shrine culture to the swagger of pop culture, these flared silhouettes have long exuded power.



Tashfeen, the student and fashionista, recalls first noticing the Farshi Shalwar in old family photographs, worn by her grandmothers to glamorous parties and outings with friends in their younger years. “Seeing Dadi in her Farshi Shalwars, all grace and elegance – it felt like a different world," she says.

"Now that they’re trending again, it’s wild to think how her style is suddenly everywhere. She was effortlessly iconic before any of us knew what that meant.”

While the Farshi itself faded into closets for a time, its spirit never quite left.