Governor JB Pritzker sent Donald Trump an invoice Friday demanding nearly $9 billion in tariff refunds for Illinois families after the US Supreme Court ruled the president's much-touted levies are illegal.

Pritzker urged the White House to "cut the check" after justices ruled 6-3 that Trump had exceeded his authority by invoking emergency powers to impose tariffs that reshaped global trade and pushed up prices at home.

"Your tariff taxes wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies and sent grocery prices through the roof," the Democrat wrote, warning further legal action could follow if compensation were not forthcoming.

In the letter, shared with US media, Pritzker demanded about $1,700 per Illinois household, the amount Yale University experts said the average US household would pay in tariffs last year.

Pritzker wasn't alone in seeking payback, both political and literal, for widespread consumer woes.

Earlier Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the money Trump's tariffs had raised came from US voters' pockets, and should be refunded.

"Time to pay the piper, Donald. These tariffs were nothing more than an illegal cash grab that drove up prices and hurt working families, so you could wreck longstanding alliances and extort them," he said.

"Every dollar unlawfully taken must be refunded immediately, with interest. Cough up!"

Pritzker and Newsom are widely seen as potential Democratic contenders in the 2028 presidential race.

Whose money?