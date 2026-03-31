The European Commission has urged member states to avoid measures that could drive up fuel consumption, restrict the free flow of petroleum products or undermine refinery output amid ongoing energy uncertainties.

In a statement on Tuesday, the European Commission said Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jorgensen sent a letter to energy ministers emphasising that maintaining market stability and internal coordination is crucial as the EU faces potential disruptions linked to the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The European Union's security of supply remains guaranteed. But we must be ready for a potentially prolonged disruption of international energy trade," Jorgensen said.

The commission also encouraged robust monitoring, timely information-sharing and coordinated planning through the Oil Coordination Group and Energy Union Task Force Security.

Member states are advised to consult each other and the commission before taking any measures that could affect the EU-wide internal market.

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