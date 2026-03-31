The European Commission has urged member states to avoid measures that could drive up fuel consumption, restrict the free flow of petroleum products or undermine refinery output amid ongoing energy uncertainties.
In a statement on Tuesday, the European Commission said Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jorgensen sent a letter to energy ministers emphasising that maintaining market stability and internal coordination is crucial as the EU faces potential disruptions linked to the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
"The European Union's security of supply remains guaranteed. But we must be ready for a potentially prolonged disruption of international energy trade," Jorgensen said.
The commission also encouraged robust monitoring, timely information-sharing and coordinated planning through the Oil Coordination Group and Energy Union Task Force Security.
Member states are advised to consult each other and the commission before taking any measures that could affect the EU-wide internal market.
Uninterrupted access
As part of the recommendations, the EU called for the deferral of nonemergency refinery maintenance and the promotion of biofuel use to reduce pressure on fossil fuel supplies.
The measures are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to petroleum products while supporting the EU’s preparedness for any prolonged disruptions in international energy trade.
The US-Israel war on Iran and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted regional energy flows, contributing to shortages and price pressures worldwide.
On March 2, Iran announced restrictions on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil tankers, threatening attacks on vessels attempting to pass without coordination.
About 20 million barrels of oil transit the strait daily, and its effective closure has driven up oil prices and shipping and insurance costs, raising global economic concerns.