A senior German defence official has said that Berlin should consider purchasing drones from Türkiye to strengthen its military capabilities, citing Ankara as a “strong NATO ally” despite political differences, according to comments made to DW Turkish.

The remarks come as Germany re-evaluates its defence strategy amid growing security challenges stemming from the war in Ukraine and tensions with China.

The official, who works for the German Armed Forces procurement agency (BAAINBw), told DW Turkish that global instability has left Berlin with “fewer reliable partners” and that cooperation with Türkiye could be mutually beneficial.

“Despite our differences, when we speak of Türkiye, we are talking about a militarily strong and capable NATO partner,” the official said. “Both sides can learn from and benefit each other.”

The official added Germany “does not have the luxury of many options,” stressing that pragmatic defence cooperation should take precedence over political disagreements.