Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting American military installations across the Middle East, with the most direct hit reported on the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.
Bahrain News Agency confirmed on Saturday that a missile struck the service centre of Naval Support Activity Bahrain in the Juffair/Mina Salman port area.
"The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide details later," Bahrain's National Communication Centre said in a statement.
US Central Command, which covers the Middle East region, has not issued any statement so far commenting on damage or casualties.
Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles, while Israeli defence systems have reportedly intercepted them.
US bases in Middle East under missile threat
The barrage comes in direct response to Israel’s morning strikes on Tehran and other Iranian targets, quickly joined by US forces under “Operation Epic Fury,” as announced by the Department of Defense.
Iranian officials had repeatedly warned that any attack on their soil would trigger retaliation against US bases in neighbouring countries.
Additional Iranian missile activity targeted other US-hosted sites in the region.
Qatari authorities confirmed intercepting two incoming Iranian missiles over their territory, where the massive Al Udeid Air Base — home to the US Air Force’s forward headquarters and more than 10,000 troops — is located.
Explosions and smoke were also reported in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, prompting the immediate closure of airspace. The UAE hosts the strategic Al Dhafra Air Base used by US forces.
Sirens sounded in Jordan’s capital, Amman, with social media and regional reports claiming missile activity near US facilities there.
Kuwait and other Gulf states hosting American forces issued similar shelter-in-place orders.