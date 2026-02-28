Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting American military installations across the Middle East, with the most direct hit reported on the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Bahrain News Agency confirmed on Saturday that a missile struck the service centre of Naval Support Activity Bahrain in the Juffair/Mina Salman port area.

"The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide details later," Bahrain's National Communication Centre said in a statement.

US Central Command, which covers the Middle East region, has not issued any statement so far commenting on damage or casualties.

Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles, while Israeli defence systems have reportedly intercepted them.

US bases in Middle East under missile threat