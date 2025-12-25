WORLD
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
Erdogan says Türkiye supports peace, stability, and the preservation of Sudan’s territorial integrity
Turkish president meets Sudan's Sovereignty Council Leader in Ankara. / AA
December 25, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Sudan Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to discuss bilateral ties and the continuing conflict in Sudan, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications has said.

The two leaders on Thursday discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, as well as regional and global developments, said a statement on Thursday posted by the Directorate of Communications on X.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Ankara aims to deepen cooperation with Sudan in areas including trade, agriculture, the defence industry, and mining.

Erdogan warned that the fighting in Sudan has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises and said acts amounting to crimes against humanity have occurred, particularly in the Al Fasher region.

He called for “serious and determined steps” to stop the violence.

The Turkish president also said Türkiye supports peace, stability, and the preservation of Sudan’s territorial integrity, adding that the goal is to secure a ceasefire and build lasting peace in the country.

Erdogan underlined that Türkiye will continue to meet the needs of the Sudanese people facing a humanitarian crisis through humanitarian aid.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, Head of Defence Industries Secretariat Haluk Gorgun, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were present at the welcoming ceremony.

