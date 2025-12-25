Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Sudan Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to discuss bilateral ties and the continuing conflict in Sudan, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications has said.

The two leaders on Thursday discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, as well as regional and global developments, said a statement on Thursday posted by the Directorate of Communications on X.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Ankara aims to deepen cooperation with Sudan in areas including trade, agriculture, the defence industry, and mining.



Erdogan warned that the fighting in Sudan has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises and said acts amounting to crimes against humanity have occurred, particularly in the Al Fasher region.