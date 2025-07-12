Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned efforts by the United States, South Korea, and Japan to forge security alliances aimed at countering North Korea, warning that such moves could destabilise regional balance and provoke further escalation.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” Lavrov said on Saturday after meeting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, according to remarks published by state media.

The visit marked the second round of strategic dialogue between the two countries, as Moscow and Pyongyang deepen military and diplomatic coordination.

Lavrov also expressed regret over North Korea’s absence from recent ASEAN forums in Kuala Lumpur, saying Pyongyang’s voice had been "missed," but assured Choe that “even in your absence, we upheld your interests at the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.”

