The United States carried out several military strikes on vessels off the coast of Venezuela suspected of drug trafficking, as President Donald Trump declared war on “narco-terrorists”.

However, a strike on September 2 has sparked legal scrutiny, congressional investigations and international criticism over the legality of targeting shipwrecked individuals.

The problem with that strike was that the accusations were directed at US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to a Washington Post report, Hegseth ordered a second round of strikes to “kill everybody” after two people managed to survive the first strike.

Hegseth denied issuing the directive, calling the report “fake news” and saying the strikes are “in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command.”

Trump said on Sunday that the administration “will look into” the incident, but added, “I wouldn’t have wanted that — not a second strike.”

He noted that Hegseth told him “he did not order the death of those two men.”

The White House confirmed on Monday that a second strike was carried out, insisting it was “in self-defence” and complied with the laws of armed conflict. It said a top US Navy commander ordered a second round of strikes on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Hegseth authorised the strikes but did not give an order to "kill everybody", and "Admiral (Frank) Bradley worked well within his authority and the law" in ordering the additional strike.

‘Clearly unlawful’

Defence Secretary Hegseth has said that every trafficker the US kills is “affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization.”

Experts argue that such an attack on survivors would constitute a violation of both domestic and international law.

“I can’t imagine anyone, no matter what the circumstance, believing it is appropriate to kill people who are clinging to a boat in the water,” said Michael Schmitt, a former Air Force lawyer and professor emeritus at the US Naval War College, in a PBS report.

“That is clearly unlawful.”

The Trump administration justified the strikes as part of a counterdrug campaign to stem the flow of narcotics into the United States, asserting that the US is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels.

Schmitt said a legitimate armed conflict requires sustained violent action against the state itself, not merely criminal activity like drug trafficking.

Schmitt discussed that an example would be Colombia’s battles with the FARC guerrillas.

“But that’s not because they were selling drugs that were killing people. It’s because they were using force against the government in an effort to do their drug activities with impunity,” Schmitt said.

“It has been clear for well over a century that you may not declare what’s called ‘no quarter’ — take no survivors, kill everyone,” Schmitt said.

Matthew Waxman, a Columbia University law professor and former national security official, noted that whether an armed conflict exists is unlikely to be judged by an international court.

Still, illegal strikes could damage relations with allies, who may refuse to share information for operations that violate their own laws or international norms, Waxman says.

‘It is a murder’