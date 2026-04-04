The Arakan Rohingya National Council (ARNC) has strongly condemned the appointment of former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing as president of Myanmar, calling it an attempt to entrench military rule under the guise of democracy.

In a statement, the group said the process that elevated Min Aung Hlaing is “fundamentally illegitimate,” citing a military-dominated parliament and an election widely criticised by the United Nations and other observers as neither free nor fair.

The ARNC accused the junta chief of responsibility for atrocities against the Rohingya, including mass killings and forced displacement during the 2016–2017 crackdown.

It noted ongoing international legal efforts, including proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest warrants issued under universal jurisdiction by courts in Argentina.

The group also highlighted the continuing conflict since the 2021 military coup, which has left thousands dead and millions displaced.