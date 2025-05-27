German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul slammed Israel’s Gaza strategy, stressing that denying food and medicine to Palestinian civilians was “unacceptable” and violated international humanitarian law.

Speaking at the WDR European Forum in Berlin on Tuesday, Wadephul expressed Germany's deep concern over the situation in Gaza and outlined ongoing diplomatic efforts to persuade the Israeli government to allow more aid deliveries to Palestinian civilians.

“With regard to Gaza, the Israeli government is pursuing a dual strategy, which we consider to be wrong. On the one hand, a non-supply of food, medicines, and secondly, a very strong intensification of military operations, obviously with the aim of driving the population more and more into the south,” he said.

“And I have made this clear from the very beginning, during my recent introductory visit to Israel, that this policy cannot receive Germany’s support.



And since this policy is continuing – and while there are initial aid deliveries, but they are not substantially increased – our criticism is becoming increasingly forceful," he stressed.

No to arms

Wadephul further warned that continued violations of international humanitarian law could lead Germany to halt weapons supplies to Israel.