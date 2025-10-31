The US national intelligence director has told officials in the Middle East that America's former strategy of "regime change or nation building" had ended under President Donald Trump.

Tulsi Gabbard's comments on Friday before the Manama Dialogue, an annual security summit in Bahrain put on by the International Institute for Security Studies, underline remarks Trump offered on a trip earlier this year to the Middle East.

In Trump’s second term, previous American goals of fostering human rights and democracy promotion in the region have been replaced by an emphasis on economic prosperity and regional stability.

That includes securing a ceasefire that has halted Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, as well as forcing an end to Israel’s 12-day war on Iran after sending American bombers to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

"For decades, our foreign policy has been trapped in a counterproductive and endless cycle of regime change or nation building," said Gabbard, a former Congresswoman from Hawaii and US Army National Guard veteran.

"It was a one-size-fits-all approach, of toppling regimes, trying to impose our system of governance on others, intervene in conflicts that were barely understood and walk away with more enemies than allies."

She added: "The results: Trillions spent, countless lives lost, and in many cases, the creation of greater security threats."