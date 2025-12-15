The White House has sent “stern” private messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that an Israeli strike in Gaza constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump, according to a report on Monday.

Sources speaking to Axios said the message followed Israel’s killing of Raed Saad, the deputy commander of Hamas’ military wing, in a strike in Gaza City over the weekend that killed four people in total.

According to the report, a senior US official said the White House message to Netanyahu was, “If you want to ruin your reputation and show that you don’t abide by agreements, be our guest, but we won’t allow you to ruin President Trump’s reputation after he brokered the deal in Gaza.”

US officials reportedly said the Israeli government did not notify or consult Washington ahead of the attack.

In a televised speech, Hamas chief in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya confirmed that Saad lost his life in the Israeli attack.