EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the coming days could mark a "pivotal" moment for diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, following "difficult but productive" talks in the US on the potential peace agreement.

Speaking ahead of an EU defence ministers' meeting in Brussels, Kallas said ministers would focus on strengthening aid to Ukraine and boosting the bloc's own defence readiness.

Kallas emphasised the urgency of reinforcing Ukraine's defences, stressing that Moscow shows no signs of seeking peace.

"It is clear that Russia does not want peace, and therefore we need to make Ukraine as strong as possible in order for them to be ready to stand up for themselves in this very, very difficult time," she said.

Calling the week ahead potentially decisive, Kallas pointed to ongoing discussions in Washington.

"It could be a pivotal week for diplomacy. We heard yesterday that the talks in America were difficult but productive. We don't know the results yet," she said, adding that both Ukraine's defence and foreign ministers would brief EU officials during the meeting.

Pressure should be balanced