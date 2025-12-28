WAR ON GAZA
Fierce weather in Gaza kills Palestinian woman and injures others amid Israel's aid blockade
Thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians were flooded, blown away by torrential rains and gales.
Palestinians in Gaza face life-threatening conditions due to severe weather. [File photo] / AA
December 28, 2025

A Palestinian woman was killed, and several of her family members were injured after a building collapsed due to storms in Gaza on Sunday, according to medics.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the wall of a home that was damaged in past Israeli attacks fell upon the tent of a 30-year-old woman in the Al Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds that have been pounding the enclave since last night flooded and uprooted thousands of displacement tents across Gaza, according to an Anadolu correspondent and witnesses.

Hundreds of tents for displaced people set up on the beach of Khan Younis, south of Gaza, were also flooded by rising sea waves caused by the low-pressure weather system.

Weather conditions pose great danger to displaced Palestinians who are living in worn-out tents or severely damaged high-risk buildings, which have been under repeated Israeli strikes since October 2023.

Israel has been accused by international organisations of blocking aid and basic necessities for Palestinians since it began its genocidal war in Gaza.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,200 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,200 others since October 2023 in Gaza in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.

By Baba Umar