Syria's justice minister said Sunday that the government has demanded the handover of former President Bashar al Assad and all those involved with him, as authorities move forward with a transitional justice process.

Mazhar al-Wais said a recently issued general amnesty decree was a “pressing necessity imposed by the complex legal and legislative reality,” describing it as constitutional and legally sound.

On Wednesday, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa issued a decree granting a general amnesty for some crimes and reducing sentences for others.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Wais said the decree began to be implemented immediately after its issuance, with 1,500 people released so far. He estimated that around half a million Syrians could benefit from the amnesty.

He stressed that the pardon does not cover those responsible for major crimes against Syrians, saying: “No one involved in (spilling) a single drop of blood against the Syrian people has been or will be released.”