WORLD
2 min read
Syria demands handover of Bashar al Assad, associates: justice minister
"Syrian justice will not remain silent over any criminal, and we will pursue them through appropriate and internationally legitimate legal means," says justice minister.
Syria demands handover of Bashar al Assad, associates: justice minister
A woman waves the Syrian flag as the new army stands in formation in Damascus, marking one year since Assad’s ousting. / AP
16 hours ago

Syria's justice minister said Sunday that the government has demanded the handover of former President Bashar al Assad and all those involved with him, as authorities move forward with a transitional justice process.

Mazhar al-Wais said a recently issued general amnesty decree was a “pressing necessity imposed by the complex legal and legislative reality,” describing it as constitutional and legally sound.

On Wednesday, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa issued a decree granting a general amnesty for some crimes and reducing sentences for others.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Wais said the decree began to be implemented immediately after its issuance, with 1,500 people released so far. He estimated that around half a million Syrians could benefit from the amnesty.

RelatedTRT World - Damascus Dossier unveils largest photo evidence of Assad regime's heinous crimes against Syrians

He stressed that the pardon does not cover those responsible for major crimes against Syrians, saying: “No one involved in (spilling) a single drop of blood against the Syrian people has been or will be released.”

RECOMMENDED

On transitional justice, Wais said the ministry is following a “correct path” that rejects both revenge and impunity. He said trials under this framework are expected to begin “in the near future” once judicial files are completed with evidence and documentation.

Regarding accountability for former regime officials, Wais said the Syrian state has stressed “the necessity of handing over Bashar al Assad and all those involved with him,” urging a “clear legal process that places states before their legal and moral obligations.”

“Syrian justice will not remain silent over any criminal, and we will pursue them through appropriate and internationally legitimate legal means,” he added.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by al Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT World - Syria arrests 'war criminal' over abuses against civilians during revolution against Assad regime
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate