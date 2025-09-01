TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Emine Erdogan calls for stronger cultural, environmental cooperation at SCO summit event
The first ladies of Türkiye, Nepal, Armenia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Egypt, and Uzbekistan, along with the daughter of the Iranian president, attended a cultural event on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
Emine Erdogan calls for stronger cultural, environmental cooperation at SCO summit event
"I hope that these meaningful encounters will further strengthen the bonds between our countries,” Emine Erdogan said. / Turkish Presidency
September 1, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has taken part in a cultural programme hosted by Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan on the sidelines of the 25th Council of Heads of State Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

She was warmly welcomed by Peng upon her arrival at the event, which brought together spouses of heads of state for a family photo before attending a cultural programme highlighting the diverse traditions of participating countries, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The first ladies of Nepal, Armenia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Egypt, and Uzbekistan, along with the daughter of the Iranian president, were also present.

The gathering provided an opportunity for participants to exchange views on cultural heritage and shared values, the statement said.

Following the event, Emine Erdogan shared reflections on social media, expressing her pleasure at joining the meeting hosted by Peng.

RECOMMENDED

“In this special programme where we explored Tianjin’s cultural and architectural richness, we held friendly conversations and exchanged views on shared values such as peace, family, environment and cultural cooperation,” she said.

“I hope that these meaningful meetings will further strengthen the bonds between our countries.”

China’s President Xi Jinping hosted the two-day summit of SCO leaders as well as “SCO plus,” bringing together some 20 heads of state and government, besides leaders of international organisations.

It was the largest gathering of the SCO as well as the fifth time hosted by China since the bloc was formed in 2001.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan presses for stronger SCO partnership, lauds tradition of collective action

Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'