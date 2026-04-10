For 40 consecutive days, one of Islam's holiest sites was locked shut.

Since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28, Palestinian Muslims were barred entirely from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s Old City.

During Ramadan, when the compound is normally filled with worshippers, Israeli forces restricted access, set up checkpoints and used force against people trying to pray, including in areas surrounding the site.

After 40 days of silence, Al-Aqsa's gates opened again for Muslims on Thursday. The plan, however, is drawing sharp alarm from Palestinian and Islamic bodies because of what it tries to normalise in the process.

Israeli police, backed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have drawn up a framework to reopen ‘the Temple Mount’ to visitors in groups capped at 150 people at a time, an Israeli broadcaster reported on Sunday.

A day later, Ben-Gvir stormed the mosque compound, pressing for adoption of the new plan.

The new plan, he argued, was consistent with the High Court's recent decision to allow anti-war protests of up to 150 people in Tel Aviv. "There cannot be one rule for demonstrators and another for the Temple Mount," he said .

The court, however, offered little comfort to those hoping it might serve as a check on the broader erosion of Al-Aqsa's status.

“When Ben-Gvir took his case to the Israeli High Court, citing its decision to allow 600 demonstrators at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as justification for admitting 150 settlers, the court rejected his request,” according to Professor Mustafa Abu Sway, scholar of Philosophy and Islamic Studies at Al-Quds University.

“But the court's reasoning is more troubling than its ruling. The decision referred to the site exclusively as the ‘Temple Mount,’ making no mention of Al-Aqsa Mosque at all,” Abu Sway, a senior member of the Islamic Waqf in occupied East Jerusalem governing the Al Aqsa Mosque, tells TRT World.

“Contrary to what the 'equal access' framing might suggest, this narrative does not put Jewish settlers on equal footing with Muslims. It is worse! Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslims became invisible," he adds.

Haram Al-Sharif, home to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, has been under continuous Islamic administration through the Jerusalem Waqf since the seventh century.

"Temple Mount" is the term used by Israel and increasingly by Western governments and media, rooting the site's identity in a Jewish historical claim while erasing fourteen centuries of uninterrupted Islamic presence and jurisdiction.

Al-Aqsa belongs to Muslims

The legal problem with the plan, even in its neutral-sounding wartime packaging, is significant.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is not a shared site under international law.

The framework governing the compound goes back to 1967, when then-Israeli defence minister Moshe Dayan reached an agreement with the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed body that administers the site, stipulating that its holy shrines "belong to Islam" and would remain under Islamic administration.

That arrangement became the foundation of the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty , which committed Israel in writing to respect Jordan's custodianship of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

In 2015, a four-way accord between Israel, Palestine, Jordan and the US reaffirmed it once more.

But the new plan deems Palestinians invisible, who have no administrative standing at Al-Aqsa at all.

It is a status change, achieved without touching a single treaty on paper.

"The attempts to change the historical status quo are ongoing," Professor Abu Sway says.

"They began in 2003 when Israeli police began unilaterally allowing Jewish settlers to enter the courtyards all the way to the eastern part of the mosque compound."