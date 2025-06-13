ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Arab leaders urge de-escalation as Israel and Iran trade missile attacks
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and other nations caution against significant regional conflict after Israel and Iran hit each other with missiles.
Arab leaders urge de-escalation as Israel and Iran trade missile attacks
File/Arab governments call for calm after Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and others warn of escalating the conflict. / AP
June 13, 2025

Arab states have intensified diplomatic efforts to contain regional tensions after Israeli air strikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, military installations and homes of officials. Tehran says dozens of civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Palestine warned on Friday of major regional conflict as Israel initiated attacks on Iran, followed by Tehran's retaliatory strikes that left one Israeli dead and dozens wounded.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation with US President Donald Trump.

The Saudi foreign minister also spoke with his Iranian counterpart, condemning the Israeli strikes as a setback to regional diplomacy.

Qatar's foreign minister expressed "deep concern" and pledged to work with partners to prevent further escalation.

The UAE, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq issued similar warnings and urged all parties to respect national sovereignty and pursue diplomatic solutions.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?

Jordan's foreign minister warned that his country would not tolerate airspace violations.

RECOMMENDED

Iraq filed an official complaint to the UN Security Council, demanding accountability for Israeli use of Iraqi airspace in the strikes.

Palestinian officials also urged regional coordination to prevent the situation from spiralling into a wider war.

Israel began attacking Iran early on Friday, targeting Iran's nuclear, military and civilian areas, killing its top military commanders and scientists.

The attacks continued until Friday night, with cities such as Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan reportedly being hit.

Iran then launched a retaliatory attack, codenamed Operation True Promise III, on Friday night, hitting many areas, including Tel Aviv, where Iranian missiles also struck the Kirya compound — home to the Israeli military's central command and the Ministry of Defense — which is often dubbed as Israel's "Pentagon".

RelatedTRT Global - Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption