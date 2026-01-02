Turkish security forces have arrested 85 suspects in separate counterterrorism operations targeting Daesh terror group in eastern Türkiye, authorities said.

In the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, eight suspects were arrested for sharing social media posts praising Daesh, the governor’s office said in a statement on Friday.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following the detection of propaganda content linked to the terror group.

In the eastern province of Agri, police detained and formally arrested 10 suspects during simultaneous operations on Daesh activities. During searches of the addresses, security forces seized banned publications and digital materials.

Later in the day, 67 of 147 suspects detained in an operation against Daesh have been arrested by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, including 41 individuals found to have links to the terror group’s members in Yalova.