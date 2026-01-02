TERRORISM & COUNTERTERRORISM
Dozens of suspected Daesh members arrested in new operations in Türkiye
Turkish security forces carry out coordinated raids as part of intensified counterterrorism efforts following deadly Daesh-linked attack in Yalova province.
Six Daesh terrorists were killed during an operation in Yalova province, after the killing of three police officers. / Reuters
January 2, 2026

Turkish security forces have arrested 85 suspects in separate counterterrorism operations targeting Daesh terror group in eastern Türkiye, authorities said.

In the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, eight suspects were arrested for sharing social media posts praising Daesh, the governor’s office said in a statement on Friday.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following the detection of propaganda content linked to the terror group.

In the eastern province of Agri, police detained and formally arrested 10 suspects during simultaneous operations on Daesh activities. During searches of the addresses, security forces seized banned publications and digital materials.

Later in the day, 67 of 147 suspects detained in an operation against Daesh have been arrested by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, including 41 individuals found to have links to the terror group’s members in Yalova.

Meanwhile, 32 other detainees were handed over to a repatriation centre to be deported on the grounds that they pose a threat to the country.

Authorities identified a ringleader, who allegedly organised illegal classes and preaching to recruit supporters, and found dozens of suspects linked to Yalova attack, propaganda activities, or conflict zones.

As a result, simultaneous raids at 114 addresses in Istanbul and two other provinces on December 30, 2025, led to the detention of 110 suspects.

The investigations are ongoing as part of Türkiye’s broader efforts to prevent the terrorist organisation’s recruitment, propaganda, and organisational activities following a deadly Yalova attack that killed three police officers on December 29.

Turkish security forces eliminated at least six Daesh terrorists following the Yalova attack.

SOURCE:AA
