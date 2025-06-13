Testimonies gathered by Israel’s Channel 12 allege that the prominent rabbi repeatedly touched, hugged, kissed and exposed himself to women and girls as young as 12 years old.



One woman said he justified his inappropriate behaviour by claiming, “What happened was acceptable... God loves you and protects you, that’s why I’m close to you.” He then warned her not to speak about the incident and attempted to silence her with gifts and money.



The women described a pattern of manipulation and abuse, often occurring behind closed doors during private meetings. Some said they were threatened or pressured by the rabbi’s associates to stay silent. Since the investigation aired, more women have come forward with similar allegations and a police investigation is expected to launch.



Abergel’s lawyer has denied the allegations.