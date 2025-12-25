Poland has temporarily relieved its Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski of his duties amid an ongoing fake diploma investigation.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski decided to relieve the ambassador of his duties until all suspicions are resolved, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior told state news agency PAP on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Ministry does not comment on the actions of the services or the justice system. The ambassador began his mission in the spring of 2022. In light of the situation, he has placed himself at the minister’s disposal," Wewior told PAP.

Rosciszewski was detained on Tuesday by the Central Anticorruption Bureau as part of an investigation into obtaining fake MBA degrees from a private management university known as Collegium Humanum, PAP explained, citing website Goniec.pl.

‘Never’ went to the university