Syria’s Interior Ministry said it has seized more than two million Captagon pills, cannabis and smuggling equipment during anti-narcotics operations in the country’s south, accusing a criminal network of planning to traffic drugs into Jordan.

In a post on its official X account, the Syrian Interior Ministry said its anti-narcotics department carried out “a series of tightly coordinated, specialised operations” targeting a gang involved in drug trafficking and smuggling.

The ministry said four suspects were arrested and large quantities of narcotics were confiscated before they could be smuggled across the border into Jordan.

According to the statement, authorities seized around 2.05 million Captagon pills and 605 palm-sized packets of hashish weighing an estimated 151 kilogrammes.