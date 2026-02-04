Syria’s Interior Ministry said it has seized more than two million Captagon pills, cannabis and smuggling equipment during anti-narcotics operations in the country’s south, accusing a criminal network of planning to traffic drugs into Jordan.
In a post on its official X account, the Syrian Interior Ministry said its anti-narcotics department carried out “a series of tightly coordinated, specialised operations” targeting a gang involved in drug trafficking and smuggling.
The ministry said four suspects were arrested and large quantities of narcotics were confiscated before they could be smuggled across the border into Jordan.
According to the statement, authorities seized around 2.05 million Captagon pills and 605 palm-sized packets of hashish weighing an estimated 151 kilogrammes.
Security forces also confiscated 10 helium gas cylinders, 75 hot-air balloons, 30 plastic mortar shells, a cannon used to launch drug-filled projectiles, a drone and communication devices.
“All seized items were fully confiscated, and those arrested were referred to the competent judiciary to take the necessary legal measures against them,” the ministry said.
The anti-narcotics department said it remains determined to continue carrying out such operations “with firmness and high vigilance”.
Before the fall of Bashar al Assad, drug smuggling from southern Syria into Jordan was a major regional security concern, with Captagon trafficking in particular prompting repeated warnings from neighbouring countries.