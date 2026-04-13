AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan hunger crisis deepens as millions survive on one meal a day
War-driven famine looms as aid groups warn of starvation tactics, collapsing food systems, and surging malnutrition across conflict zones.
Sudan hunger crisis deepens as millions survive on one meal a day
FILE PHOTO: Volunteers distribute food in Omdurman, Sudan, March 8, 2024, as nearly 5 million people face famine amid the civil war. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Millions of people in Sudan are surviving on just one meal a day as a deepening food crisis pushes the country closer to famine, according to a new report by leading humanitarian organisations.

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now entering its third year, has devastated agriculture, displaced millions, and fueled one of the world’s worst humanitarian emergencies.

In the hardest-hit regions, including North Darfur and South Kordofan, families are skipping meals for entire days and resorting to eating leaves and animal feed to stay alive, the report found.

RelatedTRT World - Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk

Famine warnings Mount

Aid agencies warn that the crisis is being driven not only by conflict but also by the deliberate destruction of farms and markets, raising fears that starvation is being used as a weapon of war.

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More than 28 million people — nearly two-thirds of Sudan’s population — are now acutely food insecure, with famine conditions already confirmed in parts of the country.

Despite mounting evidence, Sudan’s government has denied the existence of famine, while rival forces reject responsibility for conditions in areas under their control.

Women and children hit hardest

The crisis is disproportionately affecting women and children. Female-headed households are three times more likely to face food insecurity, while women risk violence when trying to access food or water.

At the same time, aid efforts are faltering as funding cuts limit humanitarian response and communal kitchens struggle to meet soaring demand.

RelatedTRT World - 'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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