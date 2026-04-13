Millions of people in Sudan are surviving on just one meal a day as a deepening food crisis pushes the country closer to famine, according to a new report by leading humanitarian organisations.

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now entering its third year, has devastated agriculture, displaced millions, and fueled one of the world’s worst humanitarian emergencies.

In the hardest-hit regions, including North Darfur and South Kordofan, families are skipping meals for entire days and resorting to eating leaves and animal feed to stay alive, the report found.

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Famine warnings Mount

Aid agencies warn that the crisis is being driven not only by conflict but also by the deliberate destruction of farms and markets, raising fears that starvation is being used as a weapon of war.