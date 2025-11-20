Türkiye E-Commerce Week will begin in Istanbul on Friday, bringing together stakeholders from across the sector under the theme “Future-Commerce.”

The two-day event is organised by the Trade Ministry, the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

Featuring panels, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, experience zones, S2B (startup-to-business) meetings and networking sessions, the program aims to help shape Türkiye’s digital commerce vision by connecting industry professionals, investors, academics, public officials and consumers.

Success stories from Türkiye and abroad, entrepreneurial breakthroughs, AI-driven opportunities and the impacts of digital transformation will be highlighted throughout the event.

Cagatay Yasin Karaboga, head of the Trade Ministry’s Electronic Commerce Department, said a major e-commerce festival will run alongside Türkiye E-Commerce Week.

“For the first time, Türkiye will have a shopping week that doesn’t originate from abroad,” he said during a briefing on Wednesday. “This week will no longer be called ‘Black Friday.’ November will now be known as the ‘Türkiye Shopping Festival,’ with strong discounts.”

Karaboga said rapid technological change has transformed both consumer and producer habits.