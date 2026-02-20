The COP31 summit, set for November in Antalya, Türkiye, could provide a critical opportunity to advance climate action, officials said at a Zero Waste Foundation retreat in Istanbul.

The three-day preparatory meeting on February 6–8 brought together international advisers, members of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board, and other stakeholders ahead of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change conference, which Türkiye will host and preside over. The discussions were chaired by Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 high-level climate champion, to outline priorities and a roadmap for the summit.

Participants stressed that zero waste should feature prominently on the COP31 agenda due to its direct link to emissions reduction. Lara van Druten of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board highlighted food waste as a major climate challenge, noting that roughly one-third of all food produced globally is wasted.

Reforming food value chains, she said, could significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions while supporting COP31 priorities on waste, water, and resource management.

Van Druten also said past climate summits often struggled to move beyond discussions, adding that a key strength of COP31 would be Agirbas’ efforts to bring together governments, private sector actors and civil society to deliver scalable projects with measurable impact.

Neil Khor, former chief of staff at UN-Habitat, said the priority must be “translating climate policy into action on the ground.” He added that collaboration with local stakeholders worldwide would be central to implementing climate commitments, with zero waste serving as a practical tool for both mitigation and adaptation.

“Antalya is a beautiful city and provides a strong setting to bring together stakeholders, drawing on Türkiye’s long history and tradition of hospitality,” Khor said, referring to the country’s role as host.