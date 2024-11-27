Egypt and Qatar voiced hope on Wednesday that a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel will lead to de-escalation in the region.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during which they “affirmed aspiration to building on the cease-fire agreement to reach a comprehensive calm in the region," according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.



They underlined the importance of “empowering and supporting all Lebanese state institutions, mainly the army, to safeguard Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”