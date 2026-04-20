US
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Another Democrat suspends campaign for California governor
Betty Yee's exit doesn't impact the race to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, which remains crowded with no clear leader.
Another Democrat suspends campaign for California governor
Yee's withdrawal leaves six established Democrats and two leading Republicans on a ballot with more than 50 names. (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
6 hours ago

Betty Yee — a former state controller— has announced she was suspending her campaign, just over a week after fellow Democrat and former US Representative Eric Swalwell left the race following sexual assault allegations that he denies.

Yee was vying to be the first woman to hold the state's highest office. But she lagged in fundraising and failed to break into the leading tier of candidates in polling since entering the contest in 2024.

In a fluid race that many voters have ignored, she tried to pitch herself as a candidate "who focuses on solutions rather than soundbites" or a levelheaded "boring Betty."

"I mean, they're doing their job and for whatever reason decided to put money into a poll that would narrow the field," Yee told CBS News on Monday.

Still, with Yee out, the contest to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom remains crowded and unpredictable, with no clear leader. Yee's withdrawal leaves six established Democrats and two leading Republicans on a ballot with more than 50 names.

Mail ballots are scheduled to go to voters in early May, in advance of the June 2 primary election. At this stage of the campaign, Yee's name cannot be removed.

RelatedTRT World - US Representative Swalwell says will resign from Congress after sexual misconduct allegations
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Race reordered

Swalwell's exit dramatically reordered the race, since he was among the leading Democrats. Yee, however, had been frozen at the bottom of the field with scant voter support.

Democrats have feared that the party's large number of candidates could lead to them getting shut out of the general election in November.

That's because California has a primary system in which only the top two vote-getters advance to the general election, regardless of party.

Polling in late March and early April by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found a cluster of candidates in close competition: Democrats Tom Steyer and former US Representative Katie Porter, Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, and Swalwell.

Other candidates were trailing. The polling was conducted before Swalwell withdrew.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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