Betty Yee — a former state controller— has announced she was suspending her campaign, just over a week after fellow Democrat and former US Representative Eric Swalwell left the race following sexual assault allegations that he denies.

Yee was vying to be the first woman to hold the state's highest office. But she lagged in fundraising and failed to break into the leading tier of candidates in polling since entering the contest in 2024.

In a fluid race that many voters have ignored, she tried to pitch herself as a candidate "who focuses on solutions rather than soundbites" or a levelheaded "boring Betty."

"I mean, they're doing their job and for whatever reason decided to put money into a poll that would narrow the field," Yee told CBS News on Monday.

Still, with Yee out, the contest to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom remains crowded and unpredictable, with no clear leader. Yee's withdrawal leaves six established Democrats and two leading Republicans on a ballot with more than 50 names.

Mail ballots are scheduled to go to voters in early May, in advance of the June 2 primary election. At this stage of the campaign, Yee's name cannot be removed.