The United Nations has warned that food insecurity was on the rise in Lebanon, with prices surging and supply chains disrupted as Israel has continued military strikes on the country.

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday that the entire food system in Lebanon was reeling from the conflict, with Israel launching its heaviest strikes on the country this week.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli air strikes.

More than a million people have been displaced in Lebanon by the conflict, and Israel has launched a ground invasion in the south.

"What we're witnessing is not just a displacement crisis: it is rapidly becoming a food security crisis," said Allison Oman, the WFP's country director in Lebanon.

"We're already seeing clear signs of rising food prices across Lebanon. In just one month, the price of vegetables has surged by more than 20 percent, bread prices have increased by 17 percent.

"For families who are already struggling, this is deeply concerning."