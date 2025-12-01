The Turkish economy has grown by 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices surged 41.6 percent to 17.42 trillion Turkish liras ($409.6 billion) in July-September.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Turkish economy expanded by 4.9 percent year-on-year, and by 2.5 percent in the first quarter.

Last week, economists participating in the survey by Anadolu predicted that the GDP growth rate of the country would be 3.97 percent in the third quarter.