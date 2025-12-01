WORLD
Turkish economy grows 3.7 percent in third quarter
GDP for July-September period amounts to $409.6B, TurkStat data shows.
Skyscrapers are seen in the business and financial district of Levent, Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 30, 2025. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

The Turkish economy has grown by 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices surged 41.6 percent to 17.42 trillion Turkish liras ($409.6 billion) in July-September.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Turkish economy expanded by 4.9 percent year-on-year, and by 2.5 percent in the first quarter.

Last week, economists participating in the survey by Anadolu predicted that the GDP growth rate of the country would be 3.97 percent in the third quarter.

For the whole year, economists predicted that the Turkish economy would grow 3.49 percent.

On a quarterly basis, Türkiye's GDP increased by 1.1 percent in the three months to September, down from 1.6 percent in the previous quarter.

