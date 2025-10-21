More than 20,000 Palestinian students have been killed and over 31,000 injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since October 2023, according to official figures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Palestinian Education Ministry said that 19,910 students in Gaza and 148 others in the occupied West Bank lost their lives in attacks by the Israeli army.

Israeli army fire also injured 30,097 students in Gaza and 1,042 others in the occupied West Bank, it added.

According to the ministry, 1,037 teachers and school administrative staff were killed, 4,740 others injured, and more than 228 detained in both areas since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza in October 2023.

Mass destruction

The ministry said that Israeli attacks completely destroyed 179 schools and 63 university buildings in Gaza, and partially damaged 118 governmental schools and 100 UN-run schools.