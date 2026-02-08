Palestinian officials have sharply condemned new decisions approved by Israel’s war cabinet regarding the occupied West Bank, describing them as “dangerous,” “unacceptable” and of a “criminal nature,” warning they aim to deepen de facto annexation and undermine Palestinian rights.

In separate statements on Sunday, the Palestinian presidency, the Foreign Ministry and the Fatah movement said the policies target the Palestinian presence and national and historical rights and amount to an escalation of Israeli efforts to consolidate control over the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian presidency said the decisions constitute a continuation of a comprehensive war against the Palestinian people, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

It warned that the steps represent “practical implementation of annexation and displacement plans,” and said they pose a serious threat to stability.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli war cabinet approved measures that alter the legal and civil framework in the occupied West Bank to enhance control.

According to Israeli media, the decisions expand Israel's enforcement powers into areas classified as Areas A and B, citing alleged violations related to unlicensed construction, water issues, and damage to archaeological and environmental sites.

The moves would allow demolitions and seizures of Palestinian property even in areas administered civilly and security-wise by the Palestinian Authority.

Under the 1993 Oslo Accords II, Area A is under full Palestinian civil and security control, Area B is under Palestinian civil control with Israeli security control, and Area C remains under full Israeli control.

The presidency categorically rejects any infringement on Islamic and Christian holy sites, warning that changes affecting the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron are unacceptable.

Related TRT World - Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank

‘Criminal decisions’