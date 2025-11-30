Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks on two oil tankers in the Black Sea earlier this week and targeting a major oil terminal near the Russian port city of Novorossiysk.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Sunday condemned what she called “terrorist attacks” and linked them to a strike a day earlier on infrastructure belonging to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a critical export route for Kazakh oil through Russia.

Kiev has not commented on the allegations.

The CPC said unmanned boats hit one of the terminal’s single-point moorings on Saturday morning, prompting Russian authorities to halt loading and related operations.

The incidents followed explosions at sea on Friday involving two empty tankers en route to Novorossiysk.

Related TRT World - Türkiye rescues crew after Black Sea tanker catches fire

Turkish authorities evacuated the crew