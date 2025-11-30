WORLD
2 min read
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on Black Sea tankers, Novorossiysk terminal
Moscow claims Kiev targeted two tankers and a key oil terminal as Kazakhstan protests damage and Türkiye confirms blasts off its coast.
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on Black Sea tankers, Novorossiysk terminal
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal in Novorossiisk / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks on two oil tankers in the Black Sea earlier this week and targeting a major oil terminal near the Russian port city of Novorossiysk. 

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Sunday condemned what she called “terrorist attacks” and linked them to a strike a day earlier on infrastructure belonging to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a critical export route for Kazakh oil through Russia.

Kiev has not commented on the allegations.

The CPC said unmanned boats hit one of the terminal’s single-point moorings on Saturday morning, prompting Russian authorities to halt loading and related operations.

The incidents followed explosions at sea on Friday involving two empty tankers en route to Novorossiysk. 

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye rescues crew after Black Sea tanker catches fire

Turkish authorities evacuated the crew

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs said rescue crews evacuated the crew of the tanker KAIROS after it caught fire 45 kilometres off Türkiye’s coast due to an “external factor”. 

A second vessel, VIRAT, reported being struck roughly 35 nautical miles offshore.

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said coordination was underway among national agencies after the blasts.

Kazakhstan, whose exports rely heavily on the Novorossiysk terminal, issued a formal protest on Sunday over what it called “another deliberate attack”, urging Ukraine to prevent further incidents.

Zakharova, citing videos circulating in Ukrainian media, claimed Kiev’s security services had “effectively acknowledged involvement” and said Moscow views the attacks as an attempt to undermine international efforts toward a lasting peace.

She also warned that the incidents threaten freedom of navigation in the region. Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia’s accusations.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions