POLITICS
2 min read
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
The US says oil revenues will be used for basic services under Washington's oversight.
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Rubio says US will oversee Venezuela’s oil revenue under sanctions plan / Reuters
January 28, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outlined how the Trump administration plans to oversee Venezuela’s oil revenue, saying funds from sanctioned oil sales will be used for basic services and placed under US supervision.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio said Washington will allow Venezuela to sell oil currently subject to US sanctions, with the revenue initially directed towards policing, health care and other essential services.

"The funds from that will be deposited into an account that we will have oversight over," Rubio said, adding that the US Treasury will control the process.

Venezuela, he said, "will spend that money for the benefit of the Venezuelan people".

Rubio said the arrangement is intended as a short-term measure to stabilise the country while a political transition is under way.

"This is simply a way to divide revenue so that there isn’t systemic collapse while we work through this recovery and transition," he said.

He said the United States will not subsidise investments in Venezuela’s oil industry and is only overseeing the sale of sanctioned petroleum as an interim step.

Rubio provided new details on how Washington plans to manage the sale of tens of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil and monitor the flow of revenue.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital

Rubio under scrutiny

RECOMMENDED

During the hearing, lawmakers from both parties pressed Rubio for further details.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, asked for assurances that the oil sales would be conducted fairly and not structured to benefit companies linked to Trump.

"You are taking their oil at gunpoint, you are holding and selling that oil … you’re deciding how and for what purposes that money is going to be used in a country of 30 million people," Murphy said.

"I think a lot of us believe that that is destined for failure."

Rubio said that under Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s oil industry benefited corrupt officials and foreign buyers, including China.

He added that Venezuela’s interim leaders are now assisting the US in seizing illegal oil shipments.

The funds, initially set up to avoid legal complications, are subject to US sanctions as a blocking mechanism, Rubio said.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been set aside, with up to $3 billion more anticipated.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'