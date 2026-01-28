US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outlined how the Trump administration plans to oversee Venezuela’s oil revenue, saying funds from sanctioned oil sales will be used for basic services and placed under US supervision.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio said Washington will allow Venezuela to sell oil currently subject to US sanctions, with the revenue initially directed towards policing, health care and other essential services.

"The funds from that will be deposited into an account that we will have oversight over," Rubio said, adding that the US Treasury will control the process.

Venezuela, he said, "will spend that money for the benefit of the Venezuelan people".

Rubio said the arrangement is intended as a short-term measure to stabilise the country while a political transition is under way.

"This is simply a way to divide revenue so that there isn’t systemic collapse while we work through this recovery and transition," he said.

He said the United States will not subsidise investments in Venezuela’s oil industry and is only overseeing the sale of sanctioned petroleum as an interim step.

Rubio provided new details on how Washington plans to manage the sale of tens of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil and monitor the flow of revenue.

Rubio under scrutiny