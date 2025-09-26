An international aid flotilla was set to leave Greek waters and head towards Gaza on Friday, organisers said, defying warnings from Israel that it would use any means to block the boats' access to the war-torn enclave.



The Global Sumud Flotilla is using about 50 civilian boats to try to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, an initiative Israel strongly opposes.

Many lawyers, parliamentarians, and activists are on board.

Its passage across the Mediterranean has raised international tensions, especially after it said it was attacked by drones this week.

No one was hurt, but Italy and Spain have dispatched naval ships to provide assistance to their and other European citizens on the flotilla.

Greece said it would guarantee the safe sailing of the flotilla off Greece, but Friday's launch will take the flotilla back into international waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

Organisers said the boats aim to arrive early next week.

Related TRT World - Italy sends navy frigate to assist Gaza aid flotilla: defence minister

'Trying to deliver hope and solidarity’

Israel, which has imposed a naval blockade on Gaza, said the flotilla will not pass and that the project will only assist Hamas.

The flotilla has blamed Israel for the drone attack.

Israel's foreign ministry did not respond directly to the accusation, but invited the flotilla to drop humanitarian aid for Israel to take to Gaza, or face consequences.